Teen volunteer turns in $1,000 found ...

Teen volunteer turns in $1,000 found at Statesboro thrift store

Tuesday Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

What would you do if you found a dollar bill on the ground? What about a $10 or $100 bill? Kamia Bell, 13, started volunteering at Christian Social Ministry just this month. Saturday, she was sorting through the mountain of donated clothes, shoes and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

