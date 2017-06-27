Teen volunteer turns in $1,000 found at Statesboro thrift store
What would you do if you found a dollar bill on the ground? What about a $10 or $100 bill? Kamia Bell, 13, started volunteering at Christian Social Ministry just this month. Saturday, she was sorting through the mountain of donated clothes, shoes and more.
