Statesboro wardrobe designer talks about Miss Georgia
Dress designer Scott Marchbanks has outfitted Alyssa the past two years of competition. He was in Columbus for the pageant and the crowning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Wed
|RBB
|6
|Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08)
|Jun 14
|Screwedover
|22
|White Country Rap (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Farrell Landon
|7
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|May 23
|LilBit
|4
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|May '17
|Angry wife
|14
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|May '17
|Prayedup
|8
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC