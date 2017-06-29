Statesboro PD wins - Battle of the Badges' blood drive for second straight year
In Statesboro, Wednesday marked the annual "Battle of the Badges" Blood Drive. Statesboro Police, Fire, Bulloch County EMS and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office rallied to see who could garner the most donations.
