Search for Baxley assault suspects expanding to Statesboro
Deputies in Bulloch County, around Georgia and beyond have a look out for the couple, Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha M. Smith, especially with his criminal record. The video of the attack has spread like wildfire, it's been viewed almost 2 million times on WTOC.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Jun 21
|RBB
|6
|Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08)
|Jun 14
|Screwedover
|22
|White Country Rap (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Farrell Landon
|7
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|May '17
|LilBit
|4
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|May '17
|Angry wife
|14
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|May '17
|Prayedup
|8
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC