Renderings released for proposed Torm...

Renderings released for proposed Tormenta FC soccer-specific venue

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Tormenta FC released renderings of the potential new soccer-specific stadium to be built on Old Register Road in Statesboro. Team President Darin Van Tassell announced earlier this year the organization would explore the possibility of moving from the top amateur league in the United States, the Premier Development League, to the newly founded United Soccer League Division 3 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone losing loved one to Bulloch County Corru... (Mar '16) Fri Ausumnqueen83 2
News Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08) Fri Ausumnqueen83 23
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Fri Ausumnqueen83 16
News Search for Baxley assault suspects expanding to... Thu Falcons 1
Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13) Jun 21 RBB 6
White Country Rap (Oct '10) May '17 Farrell Landon 7
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) May '17 LilBit 4
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Hong Kong
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,753 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC