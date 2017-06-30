Renderings released for proposed Tormenta FC soccer-specific venue
Tormenta FC released renderings of the potential new soccer-specific stadium to be built on Old Register Road in Statesboro. Team President Darin Van Tassell announced earlier this year the organization would explore the possibility of moving from the top amateur league in the United States, the Premier Development League, to the newly founded United Soccer League Division 3 .
