Police: Portal man hits wife with car
Jeffrey Lee Jones of Jones Street in Portal is charged with aggravated assault, DUI/less safe, hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 45 reports. Portal police Chief Jason Sapp said that Jones, 52, and his wife, Shirley Jones, were engaged in a domestic argument Sunday afternoon when he left, striking her with his truck on Highway 80 near Roundtree Street in Portal.
