Police: Portal man hits wife with car

Police: Portal man hits wife with car

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Statesboro Herald

Jeffrey Lee Jones of Jones Street in Portal is charged with aggravated assault, DUI/less safe, hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 45 reports. Portal police Chief Jason Sapp said that Jones, 52, and his wife, Shirley Jones, were engaged in a domestic argument Sunday afternoon when he left, striking her with his truck on Highway 80 near Roundtree Street in Portal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Country Rap (Oct '10) May 25 Farrell Landon 7
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) May 23 LilBit 4
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) May 20 Angry wife 14
Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14) May 16 Prayedup 8
looking for sugar baby (Aug '16) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 2
Officer Dannie Greenway Apr '17 Farrell Landon 2
Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 4
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC