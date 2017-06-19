Pizza Hut, Hardee's robbed
At the same time each night Friday and Sunday, witnesses said a black man wearing a hoodie entered the restaurants and fled with cash, according to Madison Bridges, Statesboro police public information officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Jun 15
|Anonymous
|5
|Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08)
|Jun 14
|Screwedover
|22
|White Country Rap (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Farrell Landon
|7
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|May 23
|LilBit
|4
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|May '17
|Angry wife
|14
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|May '17
|Prayedup
|8
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC