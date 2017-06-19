North Hall High's Bartley Forrester closes with round of 67 at Georgia Jr. Amateur Golf Championship
North Hall's Bartley Forrester lines up his putt during the 2017 Hall County championship at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville. Rising North Hall High senior golfer Bartley Forrester closed the Georgia Junior Amateur Championship with a final-round five-under par and earned ninth place overall with a three-day total of 1-over par Wednesday at the Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Wed
|RBB
|6
|Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08)
|Jun 14
|Screwedover
|22
|White Country Rap (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Farrell Landon
|7
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|May 23
|LilBit
|4
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|May '17
|Angry wife
|14
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|May '17
|Prayedup
|8
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC