Martinez scores in 67th, Atlanta Unit...

Martinez scores in 67th, Atlanta United beats Rapids 1-0

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Statesboro Herald

Josef Martinez scored in the 67th minute to help expansion Atlanta United beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night in front of 44,938 fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Martinez beat goalkeeper Tim Howard with a left-footed shot from in front for his seventh goal in seven appearances this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13) Jun 21 RBB 6
News Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08) Jun 14 Screwedover 22
White Country Rap (Oct '10) May 25 Farrell Landon 7
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) May '17 LilBit 4
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) May '17 Angry wife 14
Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14) May '17 Prayedup 8
looking for sugar baby (Aug '16) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 2
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,268 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC