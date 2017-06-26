Inmate mistakenly released re-capture...

Inmate mistakenly released re-captured shortly after escape

A man mistakenly released Saturday night from the Bulloch County Jail was recaptured less than an hour after he was let go, according to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office.

