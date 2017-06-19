Explosive destroys Portal man's mailbox

Explosive destroys Portal man's mailbox

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statesboro Herald

An explosive of some kind destroyed the concrete mailbox in front of Robbi Deal's Metter Road home the night of June 14. An unidentified explosive left a Portal man's mailbox in pieces last week, and now he is concerned that the culprit may target another mailbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13) 18 hr RBB 6
News Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08) Jun 14 Screwedover 22
White Country Rap (Oct '10) May 25 Farrell Landon 7
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) May 23 LilBit 4
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) May '17 Angry wife 14
Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14) May '17 Prayedup 8
looking for sugar baby (Aug '16) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 2
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,238 • Total comments across all topics: 281,928,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC