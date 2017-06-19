Explosive destroys Portal man's mailbox
An explosive of some kind destroyed the concrete mailbox in front of Robbi Deal's Metter Road home the night of June 14. An unidentified explosive left a Portal man's mailbox in pieces last week, and now he is concerned that the culprit may target another mailbox.
