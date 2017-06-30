Deputies responding to report of woma...

Deputies responding to report of woman shot

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Statesboro Herald

Bulloch County sheriff's deputies are on the scene at J&T Minit Market on Highway 25 where an unidentified woman claims she has been shot. Air Evac has been summoned and reports over the radio from responders at the scene say the woman drove up to the store and said she had been shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone losing loved one to Bulloch County Corru... (Mar '16) Fri Ausumnqueen83 2
News Sheriff's captain charged with vehicular homicide (Sep '08) Fri Ausumnqueen83 23
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Fri Ausumnqueen83 16
News Search for Baxley assault suspects expanding to... Thu Falcons 1
Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13) Jun 21 RBB 6
White Country Rap (Oct '10) May '17 Farrell Landon 7
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) May '17 LilBit 4
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,122 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC