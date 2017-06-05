City proposes change to alcohol laws ...

City proposes change to alcohol laws for hotels

With the Alcoholic Beverages Ordinance enacted in 2016, Statesboro City Council unintentionally outlawed buying beer at a hotel's front desk and drinking that beer in a room at the hotel. Ironically, buying beer elsewhere, such as at a convenience store, and drinking it in the same hotel room would be legal.

