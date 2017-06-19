Batson Wins on Lake Oconee
Aaron Batson of Oxford, GA won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Georgia Division tournament, held June 17th on Lake Oconee. Running out of Sugar Creek Marina in Buckhead, GA Batson caught five bass weighing 16.34 pounds including a 4.98-pound kicker.
