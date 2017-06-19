Alleged child rapist pleads not guilty

Alleged child rapist pleads not guilty

A man charged with raping and sodomizing a young girl over a 20-month period pleaded not guilty Monday in court. Brandon Antonio Lamont Walthour, 32, is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery for allegedly victimizing the daughter of a former girlfriend in her Hinesville apartment.

