Statesboro Blue Mile Committee shares story
And recently, members of the Statesboro Blue Mile Committee met with the city's Comprehensive Planning Committee to explain how the project evolved into a $1 million prize winning venture. At the May 4 meeting, Keely Fennell, co-chair of the Blue Mile Committee, along with Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce President Phyllis Thompson and committee member Bob Mikell reviewed the process they went through, from the initial dream of revitalizing South Main to seeing that dream as it starts to become a reality.
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Angry wife
|14
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|May 16
|Prayedup
|8
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
