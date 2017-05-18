Statesboro Blue Mile Committee shares...

Statesboro Blue Mile Committee shares story

And recently, members of the Statesboro Blue Mile Committee met with the city's Comprehensive Planning Committee to explain how the project evolved into a $1 million prize winning venture. At the May 4 meeting, Keely Fennell, co-chair of the Blue Mile Committee, along with Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce President Phyllis Thompson and committee member Bob Mikell reviewed the process they went through, from the initial dream of revitalizing South Main to seeing that dream as it starts to become a reality.

