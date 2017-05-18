State backing accountability court growth

Eleven people have graduated so far from the Bulloch County Mental Health Court program during its first three and a half years, avoiding prison and staying in treatment, completing courses on coping skills, and complying with other requirements. They constitute one-third of the 33 felony and misdemeanor defendants who were accepted and agreed to participate, out of 139 reviewed for admission from September 2013 into February 2017.

