Springfield's Mars Theatre will be closed for months during expansion
Springfield city council members received concept drawings of plans to add 3,000 square feet to the back of the Mars Theatre, doubling the size of the stage. The historic theater that the city renovated and opened in April 2014 will be closed September, October and November while the addition is being constructed, City Manager Brett Bennett said at the May 9 council meeting.
