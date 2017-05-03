Roundabout construction means detours
Residents in the area of Langston Chapel Road and a portion of Burkhalter Road where a traffic circle is being built will be detoured for about a month as the second phase of construction gets underway. The traffic circle, or roundabout, is being built near the On the Pond subdivision on Langston Chapel Road between Lanier and Harville roads, said Bulloch County Manager Tom Couch.
