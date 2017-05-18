OTC receives $500,000 gift

OTC receives $500,000 gift

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Statesboro Herald

Pictured at the check presentation for the donation of $500,000 from the George W. Strickland, Jr. Foundation to the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation are, OTC Foundation President, Dewey Newton and Strickland Foundation chair, Wendell Godbee .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14) Tue Prayedup 8
looking for sugar baby (Aug '16) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 2
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 12
Officer Dannie Greenway Apr '17 Farrell Landon 2
Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 4
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) Mar '17 THE TRUTH 608
News Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07) Mar '17 Jaidensmom12 3
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC