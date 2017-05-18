New Georgia Southern University marker honors first African-American students
Georgia Southern University has put up a commemorative marker on campus which pays tribute to the integration of the school. According a report on the school's website, it was in January 1965 that John Bradley became the first African-American student at the college in Statesboro, Ga.
