More than just coffee
Philip Klayman, left, owner of Three Tree Coffee, stands with a farm owner he met while on a trip to Chiapas, Mexico with Fair Trade USA to visit fair trade farms and cooperatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|6 hr
|LilBit
|4
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|May 20
|Angry wife
|14
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|May 16
|Prayedup
|8
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC