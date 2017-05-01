Man arrested after domestic violence incident in Statesboro neighborhood
A man is behind bars as a result of a domestic violence incident that took place Monday in the Irongate neighborhood in Statesboro. Bulloch County deputies responded to the location, between Cypress Lake Road and Country Club Road, to find that victim's son, 23-year-old Tyler Crabtree, had gone to the home and started a verbal argument which escalated to the point of him physically striking the victim several times.
