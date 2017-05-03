Juggling and the gospel
If you're juggling ideas for some fun family time this weekend, an event at Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Statesboro may fit the bill. The church is hosting a free event on Saturday at 11 a.m. that is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|12
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Need work
|4
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC