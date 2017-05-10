Fostering Bulloch building downtown gets mural
Statesboro High School National Art Honor Society members paint a mural that contains replicas of drawings completed by previously-served foster kids on the downtown Fostering Bulloch building. NAHS President, Neha Aggarwal, center, and NAHS Secretary, Glory Lee, center on ladder, discuss colors and paint application to the family picture of a foster child that eventually became his forever family.
