Finalists named for Long Co. post

The Long County Commission has narrowed its list of candidates down to three for the newly created county administrator position, Chairman Mike Riddle announced Tuesday. The county is expected to name its selection May 23. The finalists are Carl Rowland of Waynesville, William Lindsey of Statesboro and Frank Etheridge, who lives in Macon.

