Excelsior honoring retired board member James Davis
James E. Davis retired from the Excelsior Electric Membership Corporation Board of Directors last year after 50 years of dedicated service to the Cooperative. And Excelsior EMC will recognize Davis at its upcoming annual meeting set for Friday, May 12 at the Nessmith-Lane Conference Center on the Georgia Southern University campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|12
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Need work
|4
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC