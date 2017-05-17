Emanuel County murder suspect makes first court appearance
We first told you about the crime last year. This arrest could help solve some cases - and even start some others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Tue
|Prayedup
|8
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|12
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC