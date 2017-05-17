Emanuel County murder suspect makes f...

Emanuel County murder suspect makes first court appearance

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

We first told you about the crime last year. This arrest could help solve some cases - and even start some others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14) Tue Prayedup 8
looking for sugar baby (Aug '16) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 2
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 12
Officer Dannie Greenway Apr '17 Farrell Landon 2
Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 4
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) Mar '17 THE TRUTH 608
News Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07) Mar '17 Jaidensmom12 3
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC