Consolidation committee to vote on college structure for combined...
A recommendation being voted on Wednesday would create nine colleges at a combined Armstrong-Georgia Southern University, breaking liberal arts and social sciences apart in a move that is being met with resistance by many faculty members in Statesboro. More than 100 faculty members from Georgia Southern's College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences signed a petition last month in opposition to the split - something they claim would result in "the harmful segregation" of disciplines that seek to "understand the nature and significance of society, politics, and culture," according to a letter sent to the school's leadership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|12
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Need work
|4
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC