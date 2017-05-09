Consolidation committee to vote on college structure for combined...

A recommendation being voted on Wednesday would create nine colleges at a combined Armstrong-Georgia Southern University, breaking liberal arts and social sciences apart in a move that is being met with resistance by many faculty members in Statesboro. More than 100 faculty members from Georgia Southern's College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences signed a petition last month in opposition to the split - something they claim would result in "the harmful segregation" of disciplines that seek to "understand the nature and significance of society, politics, and culture," according to a letter sent to the school's leadership.

