Consolidation committee to vote on co...

Consolidation committee to vote on college structure for combined...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

A recommendation being voted on Wednesday would create nine colleges at a combined Armstrong-Georgia Southern University, breaking liberal arts and social sciences apart in a move that is being met with resistance by many faculty members in Statesboro. More than 100 faculty members from Georgia Southern's College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences signed a petition last month in opposition to the split - something they claim would result in "the harmful segregation" of disciplines that seek to "understand the nature and significance of society, politics, and culture," according to a letter sent to the school's leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for sugar baby (Aug '16) Apr 16 Farrell Landon 2
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Apr 16 Farrell Landon 12
Officer Dannie Greenway Apr 16 Farrell Landon 2
Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09) Apr 16 Farrell Landon 4
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) Mar '17 THE TRUTH 608
News Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07) Mar '17 Jaidensmom12 3
Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13) Feb '17 Need work 4
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC