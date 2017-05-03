City, county, GS and BOE study options for 2-way radio upgrade
With one existing system approaching the end of its contract, a new two-way radio system for use by police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, school bus drivers, road crews and other public servants in Bulloch County could cost, by one projection, $3.6 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|12
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Need work
|4
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC