Bryan County residents sentenced for trafficking meth
Several Bryan County residents were among those sentenced earlier this week by United States District Court Judge to federal prison. Seven of the 13 defendants convicted as part of a joint federal and state operation targeting methamphetamine trafficking in South Georgia are from Bryan County.
