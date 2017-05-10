Armstrong, Georgia Southern faculty get chance to weigh in on consolidated academic structure
Discussions on a proposed academic structure for a combined Armstrong-Georgia Southern University led to disagreement between faculty members and some administrators Wednesday during a meeting of the committee tasked with consolidating the two schools. After more than half an hour of back-and-forth between members of the committee, Georgia Southern President Jaimie Hebert moved to table the matter until the group's next meeting in two weeks, giving faculty members from both universities time to propose an alternative plan.
