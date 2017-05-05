Armstrong: Cyber forensics to continue after police chief's departure
Armstrong State officials are trying to rein in unease about the longevity of the university's cyber forensics operations after the school's longtime police chief was fired and a Chatham County official raised concerns in a public meeting. The school, which is in the process of consolidating with the larger Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, has been offering specialized investigative services to local law enforcement agencies for about five years.
