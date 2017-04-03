Willingway names Cherie Tolley as permanent CEO
Cherie Tolley, Willingway's interim CEO, was named as the substance abuse treatment center's permanent leader in an announcement by facility owner Summit BHC of Franklin, Tenn. Tolley took on the interim position in early January, bringing 39 years of experience in behavioral health.
