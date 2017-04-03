Thelga Nelson

An investigation conducted by the Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation's Enforcement Division has led to the arrest of a former city of Metter insurance agent. According to Enforcement Division Director Stan Bexley, 52-year-old Thelga Mahalia Nelson, the former owner of Quality Insurance Agency was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Candler County Jail on four counts of felony insurance fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.