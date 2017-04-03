Thelga Nelson
An investigation conducted by the Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation's Enforcement Division has led to the arrest of a former city of Metter insurance agent. According to Enforcement Division Director Stan Bexley, 52-year-old Thelga Mahalia Nelson, the former owner of Quality Insurance Agency was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Candler County Jail on four counts of felony insurance fraud.
