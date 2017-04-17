Teen clothing shop Rue 21 to close Savannah, Rincon stores
Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business. Local stores set to close, according to Rue21.com, include Victory Square, Savannah Mall, Rincon and the Tanger Outlet location in Bluffton.
