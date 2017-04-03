Severe weather forecast causes closings
Bulloch County offices and area colleges will close early due to pending severe weather. Ogeechee Technical College, Georgia Southern University and East Georgia State College closed at 2 p.m., while county offices will close at 3 p.m. The county office closings apply only to non-essential personnel, said Bulloch County Manger Tom Couch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Mar 21
|Stiutk
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar 19
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC