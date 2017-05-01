Sen. Hill to keynote annual Deen Day Smith Awards banquet

Senator Jack Hill, who has represented Statesboro, Bulloch County and District 4 in the Georgia State Senate since 1990, will be the keynote speaker Tuesday evening at the 29th Annual Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Awards. The invitation-only gala, recognizing citizens for selfless devotion to others, will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Georgia Southern University's Nessmith-Lane Building.

