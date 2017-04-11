Plan for senior administration at com...

Plan for senior administration at combined Armstrong-Georgia Southern University takes shape

The Savannah university that is set to become the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University next year will have its own top-level administrator, according to an organizational structure for senior leadership released this week. Armstrong State University is being consolidated with the larger school, which is in Statesboro, in a state-mandated move that will create a new, multi-campus university that keeps Georgia Southern's name and president.

