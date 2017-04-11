Plan for senior administration at combined Armstrong-Georgia Southern University takes shape
The Savannah university that is set to become the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University next year will have its own top-level administrator, according to an organizational structure for senior leadership released this week. Armstrong State University is being consolidated with the larger school, which is in Statesboro, in a state-mandated move that will create a new, multi-campus university that keeps Georgia Southern's name and president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Mar 21
|Stiutk
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar 19
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC