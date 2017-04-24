Parks, sidewalks get dots of concern

Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County's Executive Director Linda Christy, leaning in, Resource Development Coordinator Marcus Toole, right, and other citizens aim dots at priority lists during the first of four city of Statesboro strategic plan input sessions Monday. Interested in parks, the local economy, sidewalks and other things, about 65 people dropped in during the city of Statesboro's first two strategic planning input meetings, held at different times and locations Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.