Parks, sidewalks get dots of concern
Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County's Executive Director Linda Christy, leaning in, Resource Development Coordinator Marcus Toole, right, and other citizens aim dots at priority lists during the first of four city of Statesboro strategic plan input sessions Monday. Interested in parks, the local economy, sidewalks and other things, about 65 people dropped in during the city of Statesboro's first two strategic planning input meetings, held at different times and locations Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|12
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Need work
|4
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC