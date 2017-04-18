Miss Rodeo USA spending the week in Statesboro
Brittany Howard, the 2017 Miss Rodeo USA, is in Statesboro this week to help promote the seventh annual Kiwanis Club Rodeo set for Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds.
