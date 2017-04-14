Man, 73, to finish home after 20 years with help from Pooler co-workers, combat veterans
Gerald Bowen started construction on his house in Bulloch County in 1997. He's spent the last 20 years piecing it together, and now Bowen, who is 73, is getting help from his coworkers at the Home Depot in Pooler, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and others.
