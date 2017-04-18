Hoax device was 'fake bomb'

Bulloch County sheriff's Chief Deputy Bill Black said that Joseph Daniel Wright, of Got No Lane in Portal, was charged with possession of a hoax device because when he was pulled over for a traffic stop by Bulloch County Crime Suppression Team members Tuesday, an item that was made to look like a bomb was located in his vehicle. But when deputies spotted it, they immediately called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 5 Office in Statesboro for assistance and closed down a portion of Highway 80 West near Akins Pond Road for about two hours as the scene was cleared and it was determined there was no danger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.