Hoax device was 'fake bomb'

Hoax device was 'fake bomb'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Statesboro Herald

Bulloch County sheriff's Chief Deputy Bill Black said that Joseph Daniel Wright, of Got No Lane in Portal, was charged with possession of a hoax device because when he was pulled over for a traffic stop by Bulloch County Crime Suppression Team members Tuesday, an item that was made to look like a bomb was located in his vehicle. But when deputies spotted it, they immediately called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 5 Office in Statesboro for assistance and closed down a portion of Highway 80 West near Akins Pond Road for about two hours as the scene was cleared and it was determined there was no danger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for sugar baby (Aug '16) Apr 16 Farrell Landon 2
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Apr 16 Farrell Landon 12
Officer Dannie Greenway Apr 16 Farrell Landon 2
Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09) Apr 16 Farrell Landon 4
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) Mar '17 THE TRUTH 608
News Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07) Mar '17 Jaidensmom12 3
Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13) Feb '17 Need work 4
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC