Get a bowl, get your grub on at 'Bowls in the Boro'

If you're hungry for some chili on April 7, or just want some breakfast on April 8, you're in luck "Bowls in the Boro" is just what you need. Bowls in the Boro is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts program at Averitt Center for the Arts, to be held during F1RST Friday on April 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and during the Saturday Farmers Market on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month's F1RST Friday will be themed "Fine Arts Friday," according to Kim Riner, director and instructor with the Visual Arts program at the Averitt, who said she's excited they can partner with the Farmers Market again this year.

