GDOT to offer new roadway assistance program
Drivers traveling through Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties will soon see more roadway safety measures as the Georgia Department of Transportation rolls out its latest initiative. The Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program is GDOT's new roadside assistance and maintenance program for regions outside of metro Atlanta covering Georgia interstates except I-59 and I-24.
