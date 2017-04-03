Council poised to appoint special judge
After amending the Alcoholic Beverages Ordinance in March to turn hearings on license violation cases over to an administrative judge, Statesboro City Council has a proposal on Tuesday's agenda to appoint Tom A. Peterson IV, an attorney from Vidalia, for the task.
