Committee approves 14 items to help streamline Armstrong/Ga. Southern consolidation
A committee on Friday tasked with overseeing the consolidation of Savannah's Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern University made "considerable progress" toward merging the two schools, according to officials. No objections were raised by members as the committee approved a list of 14 items meant to streamline the human resources, budget, technology, auxiliary services and public safety operations between the two schools.
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|12
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09)
|Apr 16
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Need work
|4
