City seeks public input for strategic plan
To help flesh out a five- to 10-year strategy for things as various as street maintenance, park space and police and fire protection, Statesboro city officials have scheduled four public input meetings at different locations April 24, April 27 and May 13. City Council in February approved a $28,500 contract for the Atlanta-based consulting firm ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sugar baby (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Farrell Landon
|2
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Farrell Landon
|12
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Sun
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bussin Nuts at The Lodge! (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar 19
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Need work
|4
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC