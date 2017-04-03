City orders repaving of 3+ miles of streets
At least three miles of Statesboro's streets, and a little more, are scheduled to be resurfaced this year at a cost of up to $644,078. Ellis Wood Contracting, based in Statesboro, submitted the lower of two bids to repave and repair 2.95 miles of streets included in the city's bid request.
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Mar 21
|Stiutk
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar 19
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
