City orders repaving of 3+ miles of streets

At least three miles of Statesboro's streets, and a little more, are scheduled to be resurfaced this year at a cost of up to $644,078. Ellis Wood Contracting, based in Statesboro, submitted the lower of two bids to repave and repair 2.95 miles of streets included in the city's bid request.

