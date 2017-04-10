$10,000 reward offered in Register fire
A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of anyone who is proven guilty of arson in the blaze that destroyed Register Town Hall Sunday morning.. Although the cause of a fire that destroyed the town hall building in Register Sunday was ruled "undetermined," a $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of anyone who is proven guilty of arson.
